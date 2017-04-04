New pictures, video in police impersonation case

Live5 News obtained new pictures and video of the Uber driver that police say was impersonating a U.S. Marshal.

Goose Creek resident David Hubbard, 58, was arrested over the weekend. He is being charged with providing false information to police, possession/use of blue lights, receiving stolen goods, unlawfully carrying a firearm and impersonating a police officer. His bond was set at $104,348. Hubbard bonded out just after 7 p.m. Monday.

“We just feel so betrayed and violated that his guy sat there and lied to us,” Uber passenger Christine Boldt said.

While vacationing in Charleston, Christine Boldt called an Uber with her friends. She said the man who picked her up, David Hubbard, told them he was a U.S. Marshal. After they heard a few of his stories and saw some of his “gear”, the women say they believed him.

“He had credentials that identified him as a U.S. Marshal,” Folly Beach Police sergeant Scott Kelly said.

“He pulled out this Marshal badge out of his center console,” Boldt said. “He turned on the lights and sirens, did a u-turn to grab a parking spot.”

The women say Hubbard even carried handcuffs and a gun.

“He put them on my friend who was with me and we took pictures of that, too,” Boldt said. “Then he goes I’m going to show you my gun. He reached in the car and he pulls out his gun and says look at this!”

Impersonating a law enforcement officer is illegal. Kelley says that means you cannot wear a uniform, you cannot wear a badge, you cannot have red and blue lights on top of your car and, most importantly, you cannot say that you are a law enforcement officer.

“You cannot portray yourself as a law enforcement officer if you have not been commissioned by a law enforcement agency,” Kelley said. “There’s a certain trust between law enforcement and the public that, now, is sort of shakey.”

Even after the arrest, Boldt said she is still getting texts from Hubbard who continues to claim his identity as a U.S. Marshal.

“He’s already texting me again even after going to jail! He’s saying oh, yeah I just got through with a 65-hour deal,” Boldt said. “After he was arrested he is still saying he is a U.S. Marshal.”

This investigation is still currently ongoing. Folly Beach Police ask that anyone who saw Hubbard impersonating a U.S. Marshal contact them.

“That way we know the scope of just how much this has gone on,” Kelley said.

