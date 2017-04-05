MUSC, AHA celebrate National Walking Day

On Wednesday, the American Heart Association and Medical University of South Carolina will team up for the AHA’s National Walking Day.

The groups are encouraging people to exercise for as little as 30 minutes a day to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke, the nation’s number one and five killers, a news release states.

Schedule of Events:

10:45 a.m. -“Flight for Fitness” dedication, Clinical Science

Building Stairwell located between elevators A & B.

12:00 p.m. - Gather at the horseshoe portico, near the Colbert Library for brief remarks by City of Charleston and MUSC dignitaries.

12:15 p.m. - Recognition and presentation of “Step it Up MUSC” Step Challenge Finale winners.

12:30 p.m. - Warm-up led by MUSC followed by group walk around the MUSC Medical Mile (from Ashley to Calhoun to Courtenay to Bee back to Ashley) with coworkers in support of a healthy and active lifestyle. Rain or Shine.

A walk at Harborview Office Tower has also been planned with the help of the Charleston Riverdogs. Join a one-mile walk through the Joseph P. Riley. Jr. Park beginning at 12:15 p.m. in the HOT Lobby.

“With a simple gesture, you can make a big statement and a huge impact—wear your sneakers to work for National Walking Day. Community

members are also encouraged to exercise at Hanahan City Park, West Ashley Greenway, Park West Recreation Complex, or the Governor’s Park,” per a release.

