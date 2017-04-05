PHOTOS: Viewers capture lightning, hail on camera during strong storms

Hail fell in Carvers Bay in Georgetown County during powerful storms Wednesday. (Source: Dustin Foxworth)

A tornado watch for most of the Lowcountry has been canceled.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see storm pics.

Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties were under a tornado watch originally set to expire at 11 p.m. Wednesday, but the National Weather Service ended the watch shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Thousands left without power from storms

Power has been restored, but a few thousand were left in the dark overnight.

At 8:50 p.m. Thursday, SCE&G reported 1,502 outages in Charleston County, 4 in Colleton County, 6 in Dorchester County and five in Beaufort County.

Edisto Electric Cooperative reported 6,538 outages in Dorchester County, 94 in Berkeley County and 43 in Colleton County.

Santee Electric Cooperative says 122 outages are reported in Georgetown County and four are reported in Williamsburg County.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.