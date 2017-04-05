Celebration of Charleston music to be held Saturday

Music lovers are invited to help celebrate Charleston's musical identity at an event downtown.

The Charlestown Sounds Music Festival will be held at the Music Farm on Ann Street from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Six groups of local musicians will come together in a celebration of community and collaboration, event organizers say.

General admission tickets, priced at $15, are available for purchase online. Discounted student tickets are available at the Music Farm box office.

People of all ages are invited to attend.

Organizers say part of the proceeds will be donated to the Ebony City Soccer Club

