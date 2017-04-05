IAAM receives $250,000 gift from Bennett Hospitality

The International African American Museum has received a $250,000 leadership investment from a Charleston businessman and his company.

Michael Bennett and Bennett Hospitality presented the check at the future site of the museum Wednesday morning.



IAAM officials say the donation will go toward its effort to raise the final $19 million in private philanthropy needed to meet the $75 million budget to create the institution.

“We are gaining momentum in our final fundraising efforts,” said Wilbur Johnson, chairman of the IAAM board. “Mike’s generous contribution moves us even closer to meeting our goal and breaking ground at the beginning of next year.”

Former Charleston mayor Joe Riley was among the event's speakers.

