Very few schedule changes Thursday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Most Lowcountry schools are operating on a normal schedule for Thursday. So far, no Tri-County schools have announced any cancellations.

The following schedule changes have been reported:

  • The LaTrice D. Ferguson School of Nursing Assistants in Walterboro will resume classes at 10 a.m. Thursday
  • Williamsburg County will operate on a 2-hour delay Thursday. Staff will report at 9 a.m.

Any additional schedule changes will be added to this list.

