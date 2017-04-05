Summerville homicide victim identified; woman accused of murder, husband charged as accessory

The victim in a Tuesday night Summerville homicide has been identified.

Jordan Brooke Lum, 51, died of multiple blunt and sharp force injuries, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert.

A Summerville woman has been accused of the murder, and her husband is being charged as an accessory after-the-fact in the killing.

Officers responded to a home on Angora Way in The Pines at Gahagan subdivision Tuesday night after a man later identified as Daniel Nelson reported that his wife, Carmie Nelson, had killed someone, police say.

Investigators found Lum's body with multiple puncture wounds and blunt force trauma at the home, according to a statement from the Summerville Police Department.

The couple is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Their bond hearing will be at 7 p.m.

