Report: Man shot after drag race in Red Top

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting said to have happened after a drag race in Red Top.

According to an incident report, a Walterboro man being treated for injuries at Colleton Medical Center Thursday night told deputies he was hit by a bullet while watching a drag race in which the loser pulled out a pistol and started shooting.

The man said he fled from the incident as bullets flew and was half way to Walterboro when he noticed he had been shot in the foot.

The report says the man did not know what specific road the incident happened on, but said it was a two-lane street with a club nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

