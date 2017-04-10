Man killed in early-morning James Island crash identified

The coroner's office has identified the man killed in a single-car crash on James Island early Monday morning.

Clyde Jenkins, Jr., 28, of Mount Pleasant, died at the scene of the crash on Maybank Hwy and Woodland Shores Road, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

The crash was reported to Charleston County dispatchers at 2:17 a.m.

Deputies say Jenkins took a turn too quickly, went off the road and hit two parked church buses.

Authorities say his vehicle continued moving, eventually striking a bus that shielded the sanctuary building, but Jenkins was ejected from the vehicle.

