Hill-Finklea detention deputy arrested on drug charges

A detention deputy at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center has been arrested after officials were tipped off about contraband being brought into the jail.

Detention Deputy Christopher Carey, 22, was arrested for misconduct in office and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Friday, officials with Berkeley County say. He was fired immediately.

"Misconduct of any type will not be tolerated by me – not only will the employee be fired, they will criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

Carey was employed with the detention center for just over a year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.