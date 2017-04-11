Driver dies after striking power pole, being pulled from burning car

A motorist is dead after being pulled from a burning car early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Spruill Avenue and Aragon Street in North Charleston just after midnight to find the car on fire.

A sole occupant was removed from the car, police department spokesman Spencer Pryor said, and was pronounced dead.

Officials believe the vehicle was traveling west on Spruill when it left the roadway and hit a power pole.

