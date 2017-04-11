BCSO searching for excavator taken from job site

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an excavator they say was stolen from a job site in Goose Creek.

According to a post on their Facebook page, a Takeuchi TB260 compact excavator was taken from an area near Thurgood Road sometime between December 2016 and April 2017.

Used for construction, the red and white machine is valued at $60,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Detective Woodall at 843-719-4354.

