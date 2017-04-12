Man shot, woman hurt by glass in North Charleston drive-by

A man was shot and a woman was hurt by broken glass after a drive-by shooting in North Charleston, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of English Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, the male victim said he was sitting on the porch of a home when an SUV drove by and fired rounds, striking him in the arm.

The woman told officers she was driving down the street when shots started coming from an SUV.

She said she ducked as her car windows shattered, and was cut on her lower back. Her car was hit around five times, according to the incident report.

Authorities canvassing the area found several shell casings in the street. No arrests have been announced.

