SC Poll: Trump's approval rating holds steady at 43 percent

President Donald Trump’s approval rating in South Carolina has remained steady at 43 percent for the past two months, according to the latest poll taken by Winthrop University.

Pollsters asked 878 South Carolina residents what they thought about Trump’s presidency between April 2 and April 11.

Of the respondents, 47 percent said they do not approve of how the president is handling his job, while 43 percent said they do.

With strong support within the Republican party, Trump has support from 79 percent of South Carolinians who identify with the GOP or lean conservative, pollsters say. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s approval rating in South Carolina stands at 47 percent.

The poll was conducted via telephone. Click here for more information on the Winthrop Poll's methodology.

