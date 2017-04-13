Firefighters respond to North Charleston store

Firefighters were called to Interstate Batteries off of Rivers Avenue Thursday morning.

An incident was reported at the shop on the 2000 block of Aamco Way at 7:10 a.m., according to dispatchers.

A store employee on scene says there was smoke but isn't sure if there was a fire.

Some fire units left the scene by 7:50 a.m., dispatchers say.

We've reached out to the North Charleston Fire Department for more information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.