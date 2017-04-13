Quantcast

Crews secure gas leak in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Firefighters and crews with SCE&G have secured a gas leak in North Charleston. 

Charleston County dispatchers said crews were called to the 7300 block of Spa Road off of Ashley Phosphate Road just before 10 a.m.

SCE&G spokeswoman Kim Asbill says the leak was secured at 10:44 a.m. 

