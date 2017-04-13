Man charged in woman's beating at assisted living home

A judge set bond for the man accused of beating a 60-year-old woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.

A judge set a $25,000 surety bond for Walter Nix, 52, Thursday afternoon, who is charged with aggravated assault. The judge also ordered Nix not to have any contact with the victim, Donna Touchberry.

North Charleston Police officers responded to Langit Assisted Living Center on Remount Road Wednesday night. They found Touchberry on the floor with a caregiver applying gauze pads to her head. She had at least two large gashes on her head with blood trickling down her face and into her eyes and ears, and her femur was protruding from her skin, an officer wrote in an incident report.

"I don't know why he did this to me," Touchberry told an officer. "What did I do to deserve this?"

"He bashed me over and over in my head and leg," she added.

A worker said he saw Walter Nix enter the smoking porch of the facility and start throwing bricks at the woman. He said he held the man down and called 911.

"I yelled call the police! One lady yelled they're fighting, they're fighting! I went in my room and shut the door because I really thought that someone had died," Langit resident Robin Robinson said.

Robinson said it was a scary situation but she is happy staff acted quickly and appropriately. One worker detained Nix while they waited for police and another immediately started applying first aid to Touchberry.

"The workers are very nice. They do everything for us," Robinson said. "I trust them. I trust the workers."

