Charleston NAACP marks milestone

The Charleston Branch of the NAACP will celebrate 100 years of service Friday.



The branch has organized an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Columbus St. offices.



Local leaders will announce more centennial celebration events at a news conference set for 10 a.m.



Also at the news conference, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is scheduled to present the branch with a resolution from the city, making note of

this milestone.



The Charleston Branch of the NAACP is the oldest and one of the largest branches in South Carolina.



