Lowcountry students heading to Houston for robotics championship

Four teams of Lowcountry students will compete in a robotics championship in Houston. Not all students are pictured. (Source: Linda Stewart)

Four teams of area students will represent Lowcountry science and technology in Texas next week.

Having already competed in several robotics competitions, the all-girl EngiDeers and The Ground Shakers of Hanahan, Charleston’s 4-H Rohming Robots and Summerville’s Category 5 team will head to Houston for the FIRST World Championship from April 19 to 22.

“These bright, hard-working students ranging from upper elementary through high school are the future workforce of the Lowcountry,” Linda Stewart, lead coach of the 4-H Rohming Robots said.

The students have designed robots to compete in head-to-head challenges with other teams.

