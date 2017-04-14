Lowcountry Blessing Box project aims to help the food insecure

A handful of Charleston area families have started setting up small, sturdy boxes in front of their homes to help those in need.

The Lowcountry Blessing Box project launched recently. The mission, to help those who are food insecure, has only one rule: leave what you can, take what you need.

That message is either painted or placed on each of the boxes currently installed.

Blessing Boxes are anonymous donation sites for non-perishable food items, toiletries and small baby care items.

In some cities, the “blessing boxes” are called little free pantries. Katie Dahlheim, of James Island, came up with the name because “we do like to bless things in the South.”

Dalheim, a mother of two, recently posted the blessing box idea to several social media groups. She soon learned families and businesses were eager to assist.

Three have been installed with several more in the works. The latest blessing box was installed at Renee Vick’s Westside home. She teamed up with her two children and a friend to drill down the waterproof box onto its foundation. Not long after, they packed the box with the necessary non-perishables and water bottles.

Dahlheim’s goal is to get more blessing boxes installed in high traffic areas.

“I’d like to build a network of boxes around the Lowcountry. I don’t know how many that is exactly,” she said.



Where you can donate:



Box #1 – 1919 Bolton Street (off of Rivers Ave, across from N Chas Rec Center)

Box #2 – 1622 Mulberry Street (Ardmore neighborhood, West Ashley)

Box #3 – 302 Ashley Ave (downtown, near the Corosstown)

