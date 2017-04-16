Three officers injured in 'disturbance' at Kershaw Correctional Institution

A disturbance at Kershaw Correctional Institution left three officers injured on Sunday, according to Sommer Sharpe with the Department of Corrections.

At approximately 3 p.m. there was a disturbance in the Oak Unit B Wing at Kershaw Correctional Institution.

Three correctional officers were injured during the disturbance and transported to an outside medical facility for treatment for non life-threatening injuries, Sharpe said.

One of the officers suffered stab wounds during the incident, according to Sharpe.

The Oak Unit B Wing was secured by South Carolina Department of Corrections emergency response teams around 7:30 p.m., and inmates in that unit were all accounted for and back in their cells.

Multiple departments, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, responded to the correctional facility.

Sharpe also said there was no threat to public safety during the disturbance.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

