Hwy 61 reopened after coroner, other agencies respond to single-car crash

Both lanes of traffic on Hwy 61 have been reopened after multiple agencies responded to a single-car crash near Middleton Place early Monday morning.

Dispatchers say the incident was called in at 1:40 a.m.

Both lanes were blocked through 5 a.m. as the Coroner responded in addition to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the Charleston City and St. Andrews fire departments. Cars in both directions were forced to turn around.

Single-car crash on Hwy. 61 near Middleton Place. Call came in at 1:40 a.m., according to dispatch. pic.twitter.com/sRS2GkyOED — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) April 17, 2017

