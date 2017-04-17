Hwy 61 reopened after coroner, other agencies respond to single-car crash

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Both lanes of traffic on Hwy 61 have been reopened after multiple agencies responded to a single-car crash near Middleton Place early Monday morning. 

Dispatchers say the incident was called in at 1:40 a.m.

Both lanes were blocked through 5 a.m. as the Coroner responded in addition to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the Charleston City and St. Andrews fire departments. Cars in both directions were forced to turn around.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

