Victim taken to hospital after dump truck crash on Hwy 41

First responders extricated a victim from a dump truck after a serious crash in Huger Monday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on Hwy 41 near Jenny's Farm Lane around 7:12 a.m.

Berkeley County Rescue Squad Captain Bill Salisbury says the patient's injuries are not life-threatening.

Crews on scene used hydraulic tools and the jaws of life to get into the vehicle.

"He's very lucky to have the limited amount of injuries that he has," one man with the Rescue Squad said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.