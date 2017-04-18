One taken to hospital after shooting in Moncks Corner

One person was taken to an area hospital after surviving a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, EMS and Moncks Corner Rural Fire were called to Prospect Drive, off Kitfield Drive in Moncks Corner Tuesday morning, according to dispatchers.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Cochran says the victim was transported from the scene for treatment and evaluation.

