TAKE A STAND: Sen. Ernest "Fritz" Hollings

Senator Hollings speaks at a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee in 1986. (Source: USC University Libraries)

It was quite the day for former U.S. Sen. Ernest Fritz Hollings.

The Charleston native was honored with a statue unveiling outside the federal courthouse. At age 95, he is the oldest living U.S. senator.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Jim Clyburn and others were on-hand for the dedication.

Hollings served in the Senate almost four decades before retiring in 2005. He did a lot for South Carolina, but one thing notable and rare. The federal courthouse was once named after him, but two years ago, Hollings requested that Congress rename the building the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center in honor of the civil-rights era judge.

We congratulate Hollings on this honor and wish him the best.

