CCSD to hold public meeting on projects east of the Cooper

Charleston County School District Officials will hold the first of two scheduled community meetings Monday to discuss projects in the works as they try to keep up with growth east of the Cooper River.

Leaders will discuss the new Carolina Park Elementary School, the proposed East of the Cooper regional stadium, the new Lucy Beckham High School, the Moultrie Middle School expansion and the proposed middle/high school in Awendaw.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at James B. Edwards Elementary.

Some Mount Pleasant homeowners have been rallying in opposition to plans to build a regional stadium, which would serve as the home field for Wando High School, as well as Lucy Beckham High School and the future school in Awendaw, in the Carolina Park neighborhood. In an email to Live 5 News, a neighbor said Carolina Park residents plan to speak at the session.



CCSD officials have scheduled the second community meeting for Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at Laing Middle School.

