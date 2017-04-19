Live 5 News, Harve Jacobs voted Charleston's best

Live 5 News has been voted best local news station by the readers of Charleston City Paper for the second time in a row.

Over 25,000 people voted in Best of Charleston 2017, a yearly survey of local favorites.

In addition to WCSC's win, 23-year Live 5 News veteran Harve Jacobs was named best local investigative reporter.

Jacobs says he’s honored to have his work recognized.

“I want to thank the readers of the Charleston City Paper,” Jacobs said. “I also want to thank my colleagues at Live 5 News because without their hard work day in and day out, I would not have won this award.”

"I'm very proud of our Live 5 team for the work they do every day on air and online," WCSC General Manager and Vice President Dan Cates added. "We are honored and thank Charleston City Paper readers and users for recognizing WCSC as best television station."

