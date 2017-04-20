TUNE IN NOW: Part of N. Main Street closed after fatal crash involving motorcycle and deputy's SUV

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Motorcyclist killed after colliding with BCSO vehicle
According to troopers, the victim collided with a Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Ford Explorer and a Dodge Neon just before midnight. Read more.
2. East Bay St. reopens after crews respond to fire
East Bay Street in downtown Charleston has reopened near Columbus Street after crews were called to an early morning fire Thursday. More at 5 a.m.
3. Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry today
The Governor will tour and speak at the Scout Boats facility in Summerville. More at 5 a.m.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
