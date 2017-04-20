TUNE IN NOW: Part of N. Main Street closed after fatal crash involving motorcycle and deputy's SUV

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Motorcyclist killed after colliding with BCSO vehicle

According to troopers, the victim collided with a Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Ford Explorer and a Dodge Neon just before midnight. Read more.

2. East Bay St. reopens after crews respond to fire

East Bay Street in downtown Charleston has reopened near Columbus Street after crews were called to an early morning fire Thursday. More at 5 a.m.

3. Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry today

The Governor will tour and speak at the Scout Boats facility in Summerville. More at 5 a.m.

