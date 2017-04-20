Quantcast

River Road reopened, power restored to over 2,000 after vehicle - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

River Road reopened, power restored to over 2,000 after vehicle takes down utility pole

Part of River Road shut down after a driver hit a utility pole. (Source: WCSC) Part of River Road shut down after a driver hit a utility pole. (Source: WCSC)
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

River Road is back open and power has been restored to over 2,000 Berkeley Electric customers after a utility pole was downed in a crash, officials say. 

Authorities say a driver traveling too fast for conditions careened off of River Road near Seabrook Farms Road and hit a utility pole, which fell into the street, before 3 a.m. 

Traffic was diverted on River at Main and Brownswood for several hours as Berkeley Electric crews worked to safely clear the pole and wires. The road was reopened shortly before 7 a.m. 

Deputies say the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. 

