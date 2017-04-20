River Road reopened, power restored to over 2,000 after vehicle takes down utility pole

River Road is back open and power has been restored to over 2,000 Berkeley Electric customers after a utility pole was downed in a crash, officials say.

Authorities say a driver traveling too fast for conditions careened off of River Road near Seabrook Farms Road and hit a utility pole, which fell into the street, before 3 a.m.

Traffic was diverted on River at Main and Brownswood for several hours as Berkeley Electric crews worked to safely clear the pole and wires. The road was reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

Deputies say the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

