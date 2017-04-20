Crews extinguish house fire in Awendaw

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home in Awendaw. 

Charleston County dispatchers say the Awendaw Fire Department was called to the area of Gadsdenville and Abe White roads at 7:15 a.m. Thursday. 

At 8:18 a.m., the fire department tweeted the fire had been put out.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. 

