Crews extinguish house fire in Awendaw

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home in Awendaw.

Charleston County dispatchers say the Awendaw Fire Department was called to the area of Gadsdenville and Abe White roads at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

At 8:18 a.m., the fire department tweeted the fire had been put out.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

