M. Dumas & Sons marks 100 years of business

A King St. icon is celebrating a century of style and standing the test of time.



M. Dumas & Sons will celebrate its 100th anniversary Thursday evening. The store is located on the corner of King and Society streets.



The City of Charleston will block off a portion of Society St. around 4 p.m. for a fashion showcase and block party beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will remain closed until around 9 p.m. when events conclude.



The men’s clothing store was founded in 1917, after Mendel Dumas immigrated to America. Dumas converted a pawn shop into a uniform shop for servicemen.



“They haven’t really had massive struggles because they’ve been so nimble,” President and CEO Gary Flynn said. Flynn works closely with Mendel Dumas’s grandson David Dumas who remains owner of the mainstay.



“One of the things that David is good at is finding the brands and turning them into something really important,” Flynn said.



On a street that sees businesses close often, Flynn says M. Dumas & Sons has listened to its customers, ultimately helping the store mark this milestone.

The team is not afraid to tailor its brand for another century of selling designer clothing.



Flynn says the team plans to eventually launch an online store to serve customers afar. He says they are also exploring the idea of selling women’s wear and expanding in the Southeast.



“Maybe one in Mt. Pleasant, maybe one down in Savannah. We’d like to expand and grow if we can,” he said.

