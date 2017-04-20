Crews responding to fire in Ladson

Crews are responding to a fire in Ladson.

The Summerville, Pineridge, Caromi and C&B fire departments are working to extinguish a blaze at Don’s Car Crushing on Royle Road, Hannah Moseley, Public Information Officer for Berkeley County confirms.

At one point, dark smoke was seen billowing from an area of the auto salvage yard.

A Live 5 News crew on scene says part of Royle Road is blocked as firefighters respond.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.