Special Olympics Spring Games to kick off in the Lowcountry

Last year's Spring Games. (Source: Special Olympics SC Area Six)

A Lowcountry observance of the Special Olympics Spring Games kicks off Friday at Fort Dorchester High School.

Opening ceremonies — the lighting of the cauldron, national anthem and Special Olympics Oath — begin at 10 a.m., officials say.

Afterward, Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County athletes ages three to 21 will participate in track and field events and participate in games and concessions.

Sports offered by the Lowcountry's Special Olympics SC Area 6 include basketball, bowling, cheerleading, cycling, golf, kayaking, running/walking, sailing, soccer, softball, swim, tennis and weightlifting.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.