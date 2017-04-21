Lowcountry Holiday Inn locations among nearly 1,200 affected in data breach

The company the runs Holiday Inn and Crown Plaza hotels is warning customers of a data breach.

The InterContinental Hotel Group says credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes from guests at nearly 1,200 locations were accessed by hackers between Sept. 29 and Dec. 29, 2016.

The Holiday Inn Express locations on Spring Street, Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and W. Montague Avenue are among the hotels affected, according to IHG.

IHG says malware searched for data from the magnetic strips of payment cards as they were routed through affected hotel servers.

The company says customers should review card statements and free credit reports with places like Equifax, Experian and TransUnion for any unauthorized activity.

Those who have questions and reside in the U.S. are asked to call IHG at 855-330-6367.

