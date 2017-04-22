The Citadel can't hold off Mercer

Will Abbott had a career afternoon setting personal records of innings pitched and strikeouts in The Citadel baseball team's 5-3 loss to No. 27 Mercer on Saturday at Joe Riley Park.



After allowing two runs in the opening frame, Abbott dominated one of the top offensive teams in the country for the following seven innings. The freshman recorded a career-high nine strikeouts in his longest start as a Bulldog, throwing 8.1 innings.



The score remained tied 3-3 from the fourth to ninth inning as Abbott continued to match Mercer's pitching staff late into the game.



After the leadoff man reached on an error in the top of the ninth, the Bears scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch on a swinging strikeout with two outs. Reliever Marlin Morris' curve ball appeared to touch the swinging Bears' hitter Alex Crotty, but after an umpire's discussion, Crotty was ruled safe at first allowing the go-ahead run to score.



Taylor Cothran and Barrett Charpia led the offense in a big way, each finishing with three hits. The combo accounted for six of the Bulldogs' eight hits and scored all three runs for The Citadel. The three-hit day was the second in as many games for Cothran. Cole Buffington had an RBI sacrifice fly, whileJonathan Sabo and J.D. Davis added hits.



The Citadel (12-24, 3-8 SoCon) wraps up its series with Mercer on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

