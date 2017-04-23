Cougars sweep away Tigers

Xavier Freeman (New Lima, Okla.) and Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) each homered, and Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) allowed one run in six innings to pace the College of Charleston baseball team to an 8-1 Colonial Athletic Association win over Towson on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

The victory clinches the College of Charleston’s (20-20, 10-5 CAA) second series sweep in CAA play, as the Cougars become the first team to reach 10 wins in conference action this season. Charleston plated eight runs on 13 hits – including two home runs – while limiting Towson (15-23, 3-9 CAA) to one tally on six base knocks.

Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) each went 3-for-4, as McRae drove in four runs with a 2-for-3 effort. Freeman plated two with his second homer in as many days, while Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) reached twice and scored two runs.

Frishmuth got the nod and turned in a quality start, pitching six innings and allowing one run on five hits to earn his third win of the season. Tucker White (Sterling, Okla.), Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.), and Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) each tossed a scoreless inning of relief to seal the sweep.

Richie Palacios and Richard Miller both collected two hits to lead the Towson offense, as Trey Martinez drove in the Tigers’ lone run with a solo home run. Michael Adams surrendered three runs on five hits in four and two-thirds innings to take the loss. Kyle Stricker allowed five runs on six hits in two frames, while David Marriggi tossed one and one-third shutout innings.

The Cougars opened the scoring with two runs in the second, when Mundy dropped a bases-loaded single into right to push across McRae and Erven Roper (Easley, S.C.). After Martinez homered in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1, McRae plated Richter with a two-out single in the home half to stretch the advantage back to 3-1.

Freeman launched his second home run of the weekend in the sixth, when the junior outfielder sent a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left to score two and push the Cougars’ lead to 5-1. McRae followed with a big fly of his own in the seventh – a three-run shot to deep left – to push his CAA-leading home run total to 12 this season, and give the Cougars a commanding 8-1 advantage.

McLarty and Love would shut the door in the eighth and ninth, combining for one hit and two strikeouts to seal the victory.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to Clemson, S.C. to take on No. 3 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm on ACC Network Extra.



-per CofC Athletics