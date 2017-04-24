Boat secured after distress call near Patriots Point

A boat has been secured after being pushed against rocks near Patriots Point as it rained Monday morning.

Authorities say a report of an unmanned watercraft in distress came in around 4:35 a.m.

A person was aboard but was sleeping as the boat drifted off, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Mount Pleasant Police and Charleston County Rescue responded to the scene.

With a downpour expected to continue into Monday evening, much of the Lowcountry is under a flash flood watch. Charleston County is under a coastal flood watch through 9 a.m.

