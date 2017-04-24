Firefighters respond to report of lightning strike in Mount Pleasant

Firefighters responded to a report of a lightning strike in Mount Pleasant Monday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers say crews were called to the 2500 block of Bent Tree Lane, a residential area, at 6:33 a.m.

A Live 5 News crew saw the fire department leaving the neighborhood around 6:57 a.m.

We've reached out to officials for more information.

