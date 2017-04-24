Charleston PD charges juvenile after 911 call prompts school lockdowns

The Charleston Police department has announced charges against a juvenile after a 911 call made on Monday sent multiple downtown schools and a daycare into lockdown.

Investigators announced Monday night that they have charged the juvenile with unlawful use of a telephone and disorderly conduct.

According to police, the suspect is a student at the Charleston Charter Math and Science School.

CPD officials said the incident happened at Mitchell Elementary School.

Charleston Police Lt. Peter Farrell said they were notified of the incident when someone called the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 11:01 a.m. to report they were locked in a school bathroom and had been chased into the school by someone who had fired numerous shots.

The school issued a Code Red and Charleston Police Officers were dispatched, arriving at 11:03 a.m. and immediately entered the building and began to clear the building of any threats, Farrell said.

Charleston Charter Math and Science School and a daycare in the area went to Code Red as precautionary measures at approximately 11:25 a.m., Farrell said.

Burke High School and Simmons Pinckney Elementary were placed on Code Yellow as well, he said.

By 12:20 p.m., officers cleared Mitchell Elementary School and all schools have since returned to normal operations, he said.

"Quick action by the Mitchell Elementary School administration and responding officers from the Charleston Police Department helped to quickly establish order and determine the building to be safe," Farrell said.

Police say there were no other reports of shots being heard in the area from residents, staff or other students at the school.

