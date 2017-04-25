Public meeting scheduled for CCSD projects east of the Cooper

Residents of Mount Pleasant can voice their opinions on several new projects within the Charleston County School District at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Leaders will discuss the new Carolina Park Elementary School, the proposed East of the Cooper regional stadium, the new Lucy Beckham High School, the Moultrie Middle School expansion and the proposed middle/high school in Awendaw.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Laing Middle school.

School officials prefer the Carolina Park neighborhood for the location of the 6,000 seat East of the Cooper football stadium. Some neighbors have rallied against it, saying a stadium was not what they signed up for when they moved to the area.

