Tiny quake recorded in downtown Summerville

SUMMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A small earthquake stirred an area of the Lowcountry Tuesday morning. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 0.9 quake hit downtown Summerville just after 4:30 a.m. 

The agency pinpoints the quake at 33.012°N and  80.178°W, or near E 6th S Street.

Charleston and its surrounding areas were devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in 1886. Aftershocks, some of them large enough to be damaging by themselves, continued for years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

