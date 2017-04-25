Tiny quake recorded in downtown Summerville

A small earthquake stirred an area of the Lowcountry Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 0.9 quake hit downtown Summerville just after 4:30 a.m.

The agency pinpoints the quake at 33.012°N and 80.178°W, or near E 6th S Street.

Charleston and its surrounding areas were devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in 1886. Aftershocks, some of them large enough to be damaging by themselves, continued for years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.