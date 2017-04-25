Berkeley County teen gets into five Ivy League schools

A Timberland High School senior is reaching for the stars.

Gabriel Ethan Wadford has been accepted to five of eight Ivy League colleges and universities, according to the Berkeley County School District.

Wadford received the green light from Harvard University, Yale University, Cornell University, Columbia University and Brown University.

"Awesome accomplishment Gabriel!" a Facebook post by the school district reads.

The Timberland High School Facebook page says Wadford was Prom King this school year.

