Report: Goose Creek man attempts to get out of traffic ticket by claiming to be US Marshall

Authorities say a Lowcountry man was charged after he attempted to get out of a traffic ticket by claiming he was a US Marshal.

David Stanley Hubbard of Goose Creek was in bond court on Tuesday facing charges of false information to law enforcement and impersonating a police officer.

This is the second time Hubbard has been charged for impersonating a US Marshal.

His latest charges stem from an incident on March 5 where a Charleston police officer stopped Hubbard on Calhoun Street for an improper lane change and issued a traffic citation.

According to court records, Hubbard stated he disagreed with the officer and told him "that as a US Marshal he doesn't take his driving lightly."

The officer said he then informed Hubbard of his court date and to speak with a judge if he didn't agree with the citation.

Authorities say as the officer was walking away, Hubbard said,"Thanks for citing a fellow officer."

The officer then checked with US Marshals in the region who told him Hubbard has never been a marshal.

The first time Hubbard was charged with impersonating a US Marshal was on March 31.

A report states that in this incident, Hubbard was operating as an Uber driver when he identified himself to passengers as a U.S. Marshal.

