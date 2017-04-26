Summerville man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound, suspicious package found

A Summerville man was found dead and a suspicious package was located Wednesday morning after 911 was called in reference to a person making suicidal statements.

The incident occurred on Regency Oaks Drive in the Summerville neighborhood. Multiple people living in the area tell Live 5 News they heard shots around 2 a.m.

Nearby Summerville Medical Center confirmed a lockdown around 2:30 a.m. as police responded, but an operator says the lockdown has since been lifted.

Law enforcement is still on scene. The Charleston County Explosive Ordnance Disposal was called to investigate the suspicious package, a spokesperson for Summerville Police said.

This is a developing story.

Social media updates from the scene:

