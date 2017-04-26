Prayer gathering scheduled for Charleston Illumination Project

A prayer gathering scheduled Wednesday morning is part of a months-long effort to strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement.

For over a year, people of various races, cultures and faith traditions have regularly prayed together for the success of the Illumination Project, a City of Charleston initiative.

Organizers hope the events will deepen understanding across groups and facilitate collaboration.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Morris Brown AME Church.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.