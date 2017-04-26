Quantcast

Summerville home damaged in Tuesday evening fire

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

American Red Cross volunteers are helping victims whose Summerville home was damaged by a fire, representatives say. 

According to a news release, the Old Fort Fire Department responded to the blaze on Savannah Round Tuesday evening. 

The Red Cross has provided two adults with financial assistance. 

This is a developing story. 

