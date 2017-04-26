IOP nixes possibility of reality show featuring "Southern Charm" cast

A proposed reality show featuring cast members of Southern Charm will not film at Isle of Palms.

A production company sought “city-sponsored event” status from Isle of Palms City Council on Tuesday night. Council members did not make a motion to grant the status.

The production company wanted permission to film at two private residences from May 7 to May 27 for a series to air on the television network bravo. A council member described the premise of the series as a dating-type show for current Southern Charm cast member Shepard “Shep” Rose.

Several council members expressed concern with the city having any association with Southern Charm, which is currently airing its fourth season on bravo.

