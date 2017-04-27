TRAFFIC ALERT: Port Access Road work closes lanes

The two Eastbound lanes of US 52 (Carner Avenue/Meeting Street), between Burton Lane and Spruill Avenue will be closed starting Thursday through Tuesday, May 2.



All eastbound traffic will be detoured via Spruill Avenue. Westbound traffic, towards North Charleston, will be provided a single lane of traffic traveling at a significantly reduced speed.



Officials say these traffic impacts are necessary to remove the beams and girders former I-26 Exit 218 ramps along Meeting Street.



The public is asked to exercise caution while driving through and around the area.

