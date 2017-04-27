Public meeting scheduled on Clements Ferry Road widening

A public meeting will be held Thursday at Philip Simmons Middle School to discuss phase 2 of the Clements Ferry Road Widening project.



The proposed project consists of widening Clements Ferry Road for approximately 4.5 miles from Jack Primus Road to SC 41. Improvements to Clements Ferry Road include widening the two-lane roadway to a four-lane curb and gutter section, with a raised planted median and multi-use path along one side of the roadway.



Construction for the project is scheduled to begin in 2019, according to officials with Berkeley County Government. Preliminary geometric design, environmental field work and supplement topographic surveys are underway.



The public meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Philip Simmons Middle school on Seven Sticks Drive in Wando. Organizers say the meeting will be d rop-in style with displays for viewing.



Comments on the project will be accepted through May 11.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.







