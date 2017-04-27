Replicas of Columbus' ships dock in Charleston

The Niña and Pinta have sailed into the Charleston Harbor.

Replicas of the vessels that Columbus sailed on during his journey to America docked Thursday and will be open to the public at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Friday through the morning of Tuesday, May 9.

Called “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built” by Archaeology Magazine, the ‘Niña’ was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. The 'Pinta,' was launched in Brazil in 2005.

The ships tour together as a sailing museum to teach children and the public about the ‘caravel,’ a Portuguese ship used by early explorers to discover the world.

People are invited to visit the ships for a self-guided tour. Admission charges are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for students ages 5 to 16. Children 4 and under are free.

The ships are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no reservations necessary.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.